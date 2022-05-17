3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel

Soldiers from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, introduce themselves to high school students attending a career panel at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA, May 17, 2022. Students from local Savannah high schools discussed career opportunities the Army provides with 3rd CAB Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

Date Taken: 05.17.2022
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US