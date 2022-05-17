Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel [Image 1 of 3]

    3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, introduce themselves to high school students attending a career panel at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA, May 17, 2022. Students from local Savannah high schools discussed career opportunities the Army provides with 3rd CAB Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:49
    Photo ID: 7222538
    VIRIN: 220517-A-HE018-1038
    Resolution: 4699x3133
    Size: 973.16 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel
    3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel
    3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Recruiting
    3rd CAB
    Career Panel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT