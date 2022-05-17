Soldiers from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, introduce themselves to high school students attending a career panel at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA, May 17, 2022. Students from local Savannah high schools discussed career opportunities the Army provides with 3rd CAB Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 14:49
|Photo ID:
|7222538
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-HE018-1038
|Resolution:
|4699x3133
|Size:
|973.16 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
