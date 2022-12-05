Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Davis, 908th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Career Development, assists Shuneice Hutson with military separation and out processing May 12, 2022 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Career Development is one of the many services the FSS offers its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 10:14
|Photo ID:
|7220003
|VIRIN:
|220512-F-QL331-0002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the 908th: Personnel specialists [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inside the 908th: Personnel specialists
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT