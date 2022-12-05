Tech. Sgt. Meiketa Webb, 908th Force Support Squadron personnelist, assists David Keith, a 42nd Air Base Wing firefighter, with getting a new Common Access Card. CAC’s are used to get access to military installations, government systems and are one of the many services the 908th FSS offers its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:14 Photo ID: 7220002 VIRIN: 220512-F-QL331-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.62 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inside the 908th: Personnel specialists [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.