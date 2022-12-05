Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the 908th: Personnel specialists [Image 1 of 2]

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Meiketa Webb, 908th Force Support Squadron personnelist, assists David Keith, a 42nd Air Base Wing firefighter, with getting a new Common Access Card. CAC’s are used to get access to military installations, government systems and are one of the many services the 908th FSS offers its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)

    This work, Inside the 908th: Personnel specialists [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

