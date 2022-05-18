Purple Heart recipient tour 148th Fighter Wing

The 148th Fighter Wing hosted members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0056-MN-2 for a mission brief and tour on May 18, 2022. The Military Order of the Purple Heart is chartered by Congress for combat wounded Veterans. The organization is composed of military men and women who received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in combat or by an act of international terrorism. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

