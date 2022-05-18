Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart recipient tour 148th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Purple Heart recipient tour 148th Fighter Wing

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 148th Fighter Wing hosted members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0056-MN-2 for a mission brief and tour on May 18, 2022. The Military Order of the Purple Heart is chartered by Congress for combat wounded Veterans. The organization is composed of military men and women who received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in combat or by an act of international terrorism. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7219999
    VIRIN: 220518-Z-BQ052-1006
    Resolution: 6520x4347
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    This work, Purple Heart recipient tour 148th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Purple Heart
    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

