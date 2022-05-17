An Airman bounds over a barrier during part of the Defender Challenge event May 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Teams competed in various timed challenges related to the security forces experience. The Challenge was part the 96th Security Forces Squadron’s Police Week activities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:13 Photo ID: 7219945 VIRIN: 220517-F-oc707-0307 Resolution: 3000x2387 Size: 3.96 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defender Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.