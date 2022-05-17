Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Challenge [Image 5 of 11]

    Defender Challenge

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman bounds over a barrier during part of the Defender Challenge event May 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Teams competed in various timed challenges related to the security forces experience. The Challenge was part the 96th Security Forces Squadron’s Police Week activities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:12
    Photo ID: 7219938
    VIRIN: 220517-F-oc707-0308
    Resolution: 3000x2195
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    challenge
    eglin
    police
    security forces
    defender

