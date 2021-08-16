Afghan citizens gather at the Kabul International Airport in the hopes of immigrating from the country in mid-August 2021. The non-profit Tarjorman, which is the Afghan word for interpreter, is run by former service members and civilians. They are helping former Afghan interpreters and their families lawfully immigrate so they can live without fear of retaliation for the help they provided American forces. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 08:26 Photo ID: 7218558 VIRIN: 210816-D-BJ706-956 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 186.84 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing to serve: Retired Soldiers maintain support for Afghan counterparts [Image 2 of 2], by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.