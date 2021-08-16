Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing to serve: Retired Soldiers maintain support for Afghan counterparts [Image 1 of 2]

    Continuing to serve: Retired Soldiers maintain support for Afghan counterparts

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Afghan citizens wait in line for food in Kabul after the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban in mid-August 2021. The non-profit Tarjorman, which is the Afghan word for interpreter, is run by former service members and civilians. They are helping former Afghan interpreters and their families lawfully immigrate to so they can live without fear of retaliation for the help they provided American forces. (Courtesy photo)

    Afghanistan
    Fort George G. Meade
    Asymmetric Warfare Group
    AWG
    FGGM

