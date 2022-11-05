Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 1st BDE 102nd DIV – Engineers Carpentry & Masonry Specialist Course [Image 6 of 7]

    Fort Dix – 1st BDE 102nd DIV – Engineers Carpentry &amp; Masonry Specialist Course

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 1st Brigade / 102nd Division are shown here at the Engineers Vertical Skill Building on Texas Avenue on Fort Dix, NJ instructing various Army soldiers from various units during their 12W10 Masonry Course. Army MOS 12W Specialists are skilled at working on heavy carpentry and masonry projects. Soldiers need to adapt to their surroundings and often construct infrastructure and planning with a quick turn-a-round time.(Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 07:10
    Photo ID: 7218405
    VIRIN: 220511-O-BC272-562
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 732.09 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 1st BDE 102nd DIV – Engineers Carpentry & Masonry Specialist Course [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Engineer New Jersey

