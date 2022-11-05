The 1st Brigade / 102nd Division are shown here at the Engineers Vertical Skill Building on Texas Avenue on Fort Dix, NJ instructing various Army soldiers from various units during their 12W10 Masonry Course. Army MOS 12W Specialists are skilled at working on heavy carpentry and masonry projects. Soldiers need to adapt to their surroundings and often construct infrastructure and planning with a quick turn-a-round time.(Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022