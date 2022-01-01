Community members with the Army Community Service wait to board a boat as part of an Army Community Service trip to explore the town of Bruges, Belgium. ACS frequently makes host nation orientation trips with community members to familiarize them with Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Melissa Westerlind, USAG Benelux ACS)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 04:19 Photo ID: 7218321 VIRIN: 220101-A-A0949-354 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.96 MB Location: BRUGGE (BRUGES), VWV, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bruges by boat [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.