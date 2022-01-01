Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bruges by boat [Image 1 of 3]

    Bruges by boat

    BRUGGE (BRUGES), VWV, BELGIUM

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Community members with the Army Community Service wait to board a boat as part of an Army Community Service trip to explore the town of Bruges, Belgium. ACS frequently makes host nation orientation trips with community members to familiarize them with Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Melissa Westerlind, USAG Benelux ACS)

