Community members hold up their MOBIB cards, which grant them paid access to Brussels public transportation. Army Community Services at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux arranges trips into Brussels for its community members to teach new arrivals to Europe how public transportation functions here. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Melissa Westerlind, USAG Benelux ACS)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 04:19
|Photo ID:
|7218330
|VIRIN:
|220101-A-A0949-117
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MoBIB [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Benelux ACS helps ease PCS stress
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT