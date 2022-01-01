Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MoBIB

    MoBIB

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Community members hold up their MOBIB cards, which grant them paid access to Brussels public transportation. Army Community Services at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux arranges trips into Brussels for its community members to teach new arrivals to Europe how public transportation functions here. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Melissa Westerlind, USAG Benelux ACS)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 04:19
    Photo ID: 7218330
    VIRIN: 220101-A-A0949-117
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE 
    This work, MoBIB, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bruges by boat
    About in Bruges
    MoBIB

    Benelux ACS helps ease PCS stress

