    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332d Civil Engineers perform night operations during RADR exercise [Image 7 of 10]

    332d Civil Engineers perform night operations during RADR exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen mix water and a quick-dry filler to repair runway damage during a rapid airfield damage recovery exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 12, 2022. RADR exercises test the ability of the 332d ECES to rapidly repair runways and runway support structures to recover and resume airfield operations after it has experienced significant damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 04:20
    Photo ID: 7218292
    VIRIN: 220512-F-IB640-1541
    Resolution: 3810x2008
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332d Civil Engineers perform night operations during RADR exercise [Image 10 of 10], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Tails
    332d AEW
    Spit Fire
    332d Air Expeditionary Wing
    332d Air Expedtionary Wing

