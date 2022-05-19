332d Civil Engineers perform night operations during RADR exercise

Photo By Christopher Parr | Senior Airman Alexander Curtiss, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Parr | Senior Airman Alexander Curtiss, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural specialist journeyman, uses a power concrete screed to confirm a level surface during a rapid airfield damage recovery exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 12, 2022. RADR exercises test the ability of the 332d ECES to rapidly repair runways and runway support structures to recover and resume airfield operations after it has experienced significant damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr) see less | View Image Page

332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen participated in a nighttime rapid airfield damage recovery exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 12, 2022.



RADR exercises test the ability of the 332d ECES to rapidly repair runways and runway support structures to recover and resume airfield operations after it has experienced significant damage.