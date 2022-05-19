Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d Civil Engineers perform night operations during RADR exercise

    

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.19.2022

    Story by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen participated in a nighttime rapid airfield damage recovery exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 12, 2022.

    RADR exercises test the ability of the 332d ECES to rapidly repair runways and runway support structures to recover and resume airfield operations after it has experienced significant damage.

