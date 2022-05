MRF-D 22: Marines participate in community event

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 conduct weapons familiarization with Australian weapons during a community event in Nhulunbuy, NT, Australia, May 19, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response participants hosted a community event to allow citizens of Nhulunbuy to view equipment and interact with MRF-D 22, members of the Australian Defence Force and the Indonesian National Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

