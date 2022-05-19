U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 conduct weapons familiarization with Australian weapons during a community event in Nhulunbuy, NT, Australia, May 19, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response participants hosted a community event to allow citizens of Nhulunbuy to view equipment and interact with MRF-D 22, members of the Australian Defence Force and the Indonesian National Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 03:00
|Photo ID:
|7218273
|VIRIN:
|220519-M-YO040-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 22: Marines participate in community event [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT