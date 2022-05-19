Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: Marines participate in community event [Image 1 of 7]

    MRF-D 22: Marines participate in community event

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 conduct weapons familiarization with Australian weapons during a community event in Nhulunbuy, NT, Australia, May 19, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response participants hosted a community event to allow citizens of Nhulunbuy to view equipment and interact with MRF-D 22, members of the Australian Defence Force and the Indonesian National Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: Marines participate in community event [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    interoperability
    community
    usmcnews
    Croc Response
    MRF-D 22

