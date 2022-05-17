Sea of Japan (May 17, 2022)— Lt. j.g. Michael Kelly and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Kameron Moroneso to attached Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct floating mine response training from a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6 during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 01:57 Photo ID: 7218191 VIRIN: 220517-N-SF230-2093 Resolution: 3960x2636 Size: 928.23 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EODMU 5 conduct floating mine response training during Noble Vanguard [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.