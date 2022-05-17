Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 25 conducts flight operations during Noble Vanguard [Image 4 of 4]

    HSC 25 conducts flight operations during Noble Vanguard

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Sea of Japan (May 17, 2022) – Lt. j.g. Juan Suarez attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6 conducts flight operations in a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

