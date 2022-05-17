Sea of Japan (May 17, 2022) – Lt. j.g. Juan Suarez attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6 conducts flight operations in a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 01:57 Photo ID: 7218193 VIRIN: 220517-N-SF230-2249 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 970.21 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 25 conducts flight operations during Noble Vanguard [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.