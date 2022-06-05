GULFPORT, Miss. (May 6, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conduct counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) casualty response training aboard Woolmarket Small Arms Range. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 23:15 Photo ID: 7216239 VIRIN: 220506-N-RH019-0008 Resolution: 4669x3112 Size: 4.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Counter IED Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.