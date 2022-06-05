GULFPORT, Miss. (May 6, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conduct counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) casualty response training aboard Woolmarket Small Arms Range. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7216228
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-RH019-0006
|Resolution:
|4631x3088
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Counter IED Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
