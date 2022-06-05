Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Counter IED Training [Image 6 of 8]

    Counter IED Training

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    GULFPORT, Miss. (May 6, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conduct counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) casualty response training aboard Woolmarket Small Arms Range. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7216228
    VIRIN: 220506-N-RH019-0006
    Resolution: 4631x3088
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counter IED Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Counter IED Training
    Counter IED Training
    Counter IED Training
    Counter IED Training
    Counter IED Training
    Counter IED Training
    Counter IED Training
    Counter IED Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    Seabees
    NMCB1
    NECC
    C-IED
    Woolmarket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT