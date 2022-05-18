Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical event during TRADEWINDS 22 [Image 4 of 5]

    Medical event during TRADEWINDS 22

    BELIZE

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Kevin Valentine 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    A member of the Joint Task Force - Bravo medical team administers a vision test to an Orange Walk District resident during the Tradewinds 22 medical event, on May 18, in Orange Walk District, Belize. Tradewinds is a Caribbean-focused exercise designed to expand the region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; strengthen partnerships; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the SOP Development Conference; determine SOPs to be exercised; determine regional process for SOP validation; enhance ability to defend Exclusive Economic Zones; increase U.S./ally/partner readiness; promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into the force; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter IUU fishing activities. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Valentine)

    This work, Medical event during TRADEWINDS 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tradewinds 22, Joint Task Force &ndash; Bravo, U.S. Embassy Belize Security Cooperation Office, and local NGO bring eye care to Orange Walk District in Belize

    JTF-B
    TRADEWINDS
    SCO
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22
    U.S. Embassy Belize

