Medical event during TRADEWINDS 22

Amauri Hyde, an Orange Walk District resident, out-processes during the Tradewinds 22 medical event, on May 18, in Orange Walk District, Belize. Tradewinds is a Caribbean-focused exercise designed to expand the region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; strengthen partnerships; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the SOP Development Conference; determine SOPs to be exercised; determine regional process for SOP validation; enhance ability to defend Exclusive Economic Zones; increase U.S./ally/partner readiness; promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into the force; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter IUU fishing activities. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Valentine) (parts of the photo are intentionally blurred to protect medical information)

