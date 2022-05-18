Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards [Image 2 of 2]

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Lieutenant Senior Grade Aldain Facey (left) received a coin from U.S. Southern Command, Director of J7/9 Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Kevin J. Bostick (right), outside of the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters within the British Army Training and Support Unit Belize, Belize City, Belize on May 18, 2022.  Lieutenant Senior Grade Facey was employed as the Maritime Component Command (MCC) N3 Operations Chief where he excelled in establishing the MCC Headquarters and reporting processes for sub-units. Upon merging the MCC with the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters, Lieutenant Senior Grade Facey was tasked with the difficult role of the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters J5 Chief. Stepping up to the task with superb knowledge and skill, he led the newly established team through a challenging plans cycle. His sound understanding of the operational planning process allowed him to quickly adapt to the big picture scenario and deliver high quality briefs to the Caribbean Task Force Command and staff.  Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 19:57
    Photo ID: 7215398
    VIRIN: 220518-O-DO465-1002
    Resolution: 4417x2945
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training Facilities
    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Les FAC dans le cadre des opérations internationales
    Installations de formation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT