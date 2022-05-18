Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards

Lieutenant Senior Grade Aldain Facey (left) received a coin from U.S. Southern Command, Director of J7/9 Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Kevin J. Bostick (right), outside of the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters within the British Army Training and Support Unit Belize, Belize City, Belize on May 18, 2022. Lieutenant Senior Grade Facey was employed as the Maritime Component Command (MCC) N3 Operations Chief where he excelled in establishing the MCC Headquarters and reporting processes for sub-units. Upon merging the MCC with the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters, Lieutenant Senior Grade Facey was tasked with the difficult role of the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters J5 Chief. Stepping up to the task with superb knowledge and skill, he led the newly established team through a challenging plans cycle. His sound understanding of the operational planning process allowed him to quickly adapt to the big picture scenario and deliver high quality briefs to the Caribbean Task Force Command and staff. Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services

