    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards [Image 1 of 2]

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Lieutenant Junior Grade Sarah Arzu (left) received a coin from U.S. Southern Command, Director of J7/9 Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Kevin J. Bostick (right), outside of the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters within the British Army Training and Support Unit Belize, Belize City, Belize on May 18, 2022.  Lieutenant Junior Grade Sarah Arzu was employed as the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters Information Management Officer. By quickly adapting to new technology, she was able to bring the Headquarters team togeter virtually and allow for a collaborative working environment. With a complete buy in to the exercise software and thorough understanding of IM processes, she enabled the Caribbean Task Force Command and staff to send and receive information in an organized workspace.  Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services

