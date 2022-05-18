Lieutenant Junior Grade Sarah Arzu (left) received a coin from U.S. Southern Command, Director of J7/9 Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Kevin J. Bostick (right), outside of the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters within the British Army Training and Support Unit Belize, Belize City, Belize on May 18, 2022. Lieutenant Junior Grade Sarah Arzu was employed as the Caribbean Task Force Headquarters Information Management Officer. By quickly adapting to new technology, she was able to bring the Headquarters team togeter virtually and allow for a collaborative working environment. With a complete buy in to the exercise software and thorough understanding of IM processes, she enabled the Caribbean Task Force Command and staff to send and receive information in an organized workspace. Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 19:57 Photo ID: 7215397 VIRIN: 220518-O-DO465-1001 Resolution: 5012x3341 Size: 2.29 MB Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - CTF Belizean Honors and Awards [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.