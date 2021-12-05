Team Joint STARS Airmen on the wing inspection team observe maintainers' mission oriented protective posture gear as part of a readiness exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 4 to 14, 2022. During this exercise, the wings’ ability to safely posture and project combat air operations, in addition to the ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, was tested and evaluated.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 16:48 Photo ID: 7212455 VIRIN: 220512-Z-DU133-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4 MB Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Joint STARS conducts Exercise RED DAWN WOLVERINE 2 [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.