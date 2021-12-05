Team Joint STARS Airmen on the wing inspection team observe maintainers' mission oriented protective posture gear as part of a readiness exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 4 to 14, 2022. During this exercise, the wings’ ability to safely posture and project combat air operations, in addition to the ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, was tested and evaluated.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 16:48
|Photo ID:
|7212455
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-DU133-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Joint STARS conducts Exercise RED DAWN WOLVERINE 2 [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT