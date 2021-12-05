Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Joint STARS conducts Exercise RED DAWN WOLVERINE 2 [Image 12 of 15]

    Team Joint STARS conducts Exercise RED DAWN WOLVERINE 2

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Miller, crew chief with the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, inspects an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft while wearing mission oriented protective posture gear at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 12, 2022. During this exercise, the wings’ ability to safely posture and project combat air operations, in addition to the ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, was tested and evaluated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

    TAGS

    readiness
    RED DAWN
    116 ACW
    461 ACW
    generate employ sustain
    Genorgia National Guard

