U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Miller, crew chief with the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, inspects an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft while wearing mission oriented protective posture gear at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 12, 2022. During this exercise, the wings’ ability to safely posture and project combat air operations, in addition to the ability to survive and operate in a contested environment, was tested and evaluated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US This work, Team Joint STARS conducts Exercise RED DAWN WOLVERINE 2 [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger