    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy during the 141st Commencement Exercises May 18, 2022. The Coast Guard Academy graduated 252 new officers along with nine international students. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Mr. David Lau)

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Academy
    Coast Guard
    Commencement
    Kamala Harris

