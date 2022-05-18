U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy during the 141st Commencement Exercises May 18, 2022. The Coast Guard Academy graduated 252 new officers along with nine international students. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Mr. David Lau)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 15:38
|Photo ID:
|7209622
|VIRIN:
|220518-G-ZZ999-1006
|Resolution:
|5000x3333
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
