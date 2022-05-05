NY Air Guard tests new MQ-9 remote landing and takeoff capability

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft lands at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York on May 5, 2022 as the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard tests a new remote landing and takeoff capability.. This is the first time an MQ-9 flew from one commercial airport, in this case Hancock Field International Airport in Syracuse, to another, the airport in Rome. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7207574
|VIRIN:
|220505-Z-BK208-1180
|Resolution:
|3794x2710
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
