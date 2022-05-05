Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Air Guard tests new MQ-9 remote landing and takeoff capability [Image 2 of 3]

    NY Air Guard tests new MQ-9 remote landing and takeoff capability

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney 

    174th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft lands at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York on May 5, 2022 as the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard tests a new remote landing and takeoff capability.. This is the first time an MQ-9 flew from one commercial airport, in this case Hancock Field International Airport in Syracuse, to another, the airport in Rome. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 14:24
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
