An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft lands at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York on May 5, 2022 as the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard tests a new remote landing and takeoff capability.. This is the first time an MQ-9 flew from one commercial airport, in this case Hancock Field International Airport in Syracuse, to another, the airport in Rome. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 14:24 Photo ID: 7207572 VIRIN: 220505-Z-BK208-1126 Resolution: 2458x1756 Size: 336.6 KB Location: ROME, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY Air Guard tests new MQ-9 remote landing and takeoff capability [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Barbara Olney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.