30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building

Tech. Sgt. Cory Chapman, 220th Engineering Installation Squadron electronics team chief, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Santiago Berrios, 130th Engineering Installation Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems craftsman, stand in front of a row of panels that house the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building’s fiber optic communication lines on March 18, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Electronics experts from several different Air National Guard units like Chapman, of the Ohio Air National Guard, and Santiago Berrios, of the Utah Air National Guard, are temporarily assigned here to assist with the effort of making the building fully operational. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

