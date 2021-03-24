Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building [Image 5 of 5]

    30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Cory Chapman, 220th Engineering Installation Squadron electronics team chief, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Santiago Berrios, 130th Engineering Installation Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems craftsman, stand in front of a row of panels that house the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building’s fiber optic communication lines on March 18, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Electronics experts from several different Air National Guard units like Chapman, of the Ohio Air National Guard, and Santiago Berrios, of the Utah Air National Guard, are temporarily assigned here to assist with the effort of making the building fully operational. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 14:03
    Photo ID: 7207501
    VIRIN: 210324-F-XX999-2005
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 410.36 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building
    30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building
    30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building
    30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building
    30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems in CFSCC’s new HQ building

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communications
    Vandenberg
    fiber optic cable
    30 SCS
    CFSCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT