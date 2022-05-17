Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials [Image 5 of 8]

    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 17, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen participate in Sea Trials. Sea Trials is a capstone event for fourth class midshipmen, modeled after the Marine Corps' Crucible and the Navy's Battle Stations. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 12:44
    Photo ID: 7207139
    VIRIN: 220517-N-ZU404-3363
    Resolution: 2726x3816
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials
    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials
    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials
    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials
    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials
    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials
    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials
    Midshipmen Participate in Sea Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea Trials
    USNA
    midshipmen
    plebes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT