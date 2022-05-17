ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 17, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen participate in Sea Trials. Sea Trials is a capstone event for fourth class midshipmen, modeled after the Marine Corps' Crucible and the Navy's Battle Stations. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

