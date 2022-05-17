Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Police Week: Defenders host shooting competition [Image 5 of 9]

    National Police Week: Defenders host shooting competition

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Newman, 81st Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, shoots at targets as combat arms instructors stand by during the Police Week shooting competition at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2022. The event was held during National Police Week, recognizing the men and women in law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 11:19
    Photo ID: 7206863
    VIRIN: 220517-F-BD983-1036
    Resolution: 4293x2932
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, National Police Week: Defenders host shooting competition [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Security Forces Squadron
    "81st Training Wing
    Police Week"
    Air Education and Training Command

