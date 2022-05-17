U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Newman, 81st Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, participates in the Police Week shooting competition at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2022. The event was held during National Police Week, recognizing the men and women in law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 11:19 Photo ID: 7206862 VIRIN: 220517-F-BD983-1026 Resolution: 4254x2794 Size: 978.11 KB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Police Week: Defenders host shooting competition [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.