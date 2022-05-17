U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Newman, 81st Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, participates in the Police Week shooting competition at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2022. The event was held during National Police Week, recognizing the men and women in law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 11:19
|Photo ID:
|7206862
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-BD983-1026
|Resolution:
|4254x2794
|Size:
|978.11 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Police Week: Defenders host shooting competition [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT