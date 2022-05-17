Bulk Water delivery

Staff Sgt. Rico Padua with Alpha Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, fills an M 149 water tank trailer from a Load Handling System with an LHS compatible water tank rack up while delivering bulk water to the 14th Field Hospital at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17th, 2022. The water purification specialist with A Co. supervise or perform installation of water purification equipment and transport bulk water to support units conducting training or operational missions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.17.2022, by SSG Joel Salgado