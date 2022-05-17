Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulk Water delivery

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    A water purification specialist with Alpha Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, backs a Load Handling System with an LHS compatible water tank rack up while delivering bulk water to the 14th Field Hospital at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 17th, 2022. The water purification specialist with A Co. supervise or perform installation of water purification equipment and transport bulk water to support units conducting training or operational missions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 11:07
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulk Water delivery [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment
    Logistics
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Water purification

