100th OG CC shares personal story of family sacrifice, leap of faith as immigrants from Vietnam to US

U.S. Air Force Col. Van Thai, 100th Operations Group commander, is Vietnamese-American and shared his story and heritage for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 6, 2022. Born in Saigon, Thai immigrated with his parents and younger brother first to Canada in 1981, then to Oklahoma, USA, in 1983. After learning English, doing well in school and getting a scholarship to the Air Force Academy, Thai went on to become a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot and colonel in the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy photo)

