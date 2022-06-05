Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th OG CC shares personal story of family sacrifice, leap of faith as immigrants from Vietnam to US [Image 3 of 3]

    100th OG CC shares personal story of family sacrifice, leap of faith as immigrants from Vietnam to US

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Van Thai, 100th Operations Group commander, is Vietnamese-American and shared his story and heritage for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 6, 2022. Born in Saigon, Thai immigrated with his parents and younger brother first to Canada in 1981, then to Oklahoma, USA, in 1983. After learning English, doing well in school and getting a scholarship to the Air Force Academy, Thai went on to become a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot and colonel in the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy photo)

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Operations Group
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Vietnamese-American

