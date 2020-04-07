100th OG CC shares personal story of family sacrifice, leap of faith as immigrants from Vietnam to US

U.S. Air Force Col. Van Thai, left, 100th Operations Group commander, spends some quality time with his wife and three children at Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England, July 2020. Born in Saigon, Vietnam, Thai shared his story and heritage for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, May 2022. He, his parents and brother immigrated to Canada in 1981, then moved to Oklahoma, USA, in 1983. Thanks to his parents’ hard work and belief in good education, Thai earned himself a scholarship and attended the Air Force Academy. He’s now a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot and colonel in the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy photo)

