Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives [Image 1 of 2]

    Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2002

    Photo by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Freddy Gurwell, a retired command sergeant major who served as an Asymmetric Warfare Group operations sergeant major, poses for a photo with Afghan National Army Soldiers during a deployment to Afghanistan. Gurwell is now helping Afghan, interpreters, and their families lawfully immigrate to the United States and other countries through the non-profit Tarjoman, co-founded by another former AWG sergeant major. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2002
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 08:08
    Photo ID: 7202927
    VIRIN: 220518-A-XX706-002
    Resolution: 3008x1960
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives [Image 2 of 2], by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives
    Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives&nbsp;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    Fort George G. Meade
    Asymmetric Warfare Group
    AWG
    FGGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT