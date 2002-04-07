Freddy Gurwell, a retired command sergeant major who served as an Asymmetric Warfare Group operations sergeant major, poses for a photo with Afghan National Army Soldiers during a deployment to Afghanistan. Gurwell is now helping Afghan, interpreters, and their families lawfully immigrate to the United States and other countries through the non-profit Tarjoman, co-founded by another former AWG sergeant major. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2002
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 08:08
|Photo ID:
|7202927
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-XX706-002
|Resolution:
|3008x1960
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives [Image 2 of 2], by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT