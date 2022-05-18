During a deployment to Afghanistan Gonzalo Lassally, an Asymmetric Warfare Group integration troop sergeant major at the time, shares candy with children during an outreach mission. Lassally co-founded Tarjoman, a group to help Afghan, interpreters, and their families lawfully immigrate so they can live without fear of retaliation for the help they provided American forces. Tarjoman is also the Afghan word for interpreter. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 08:08
|Photo ID:
|7202930
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-XX706-001
|Resolution:
|1787x1179
|Size:
|755.81 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives [Image 2 of 2], by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT