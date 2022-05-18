Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives [Image 2 of 2]

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    During a deployment to Afghanistan Gonzalo Lassally, an Asymmetric Warfare Group integration troop sergeant major at the time, shares candy with children during an outreach mission. Lassally co-founded Tarjoman, a group to help Afghan, interpreters, and their families lawfully immigrate so they can live without fear of retaliation for the help they provided American forces. Tarjoman is also the Afghan word for interpreter. (Courtesy photo)

