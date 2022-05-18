Continuing to serve: Former AWG Soldiers save Afghan lives

During a deployment to Afghanistan Gonzalo Lassally, an Asymmetric Warfare Group integration troop sergeant major at the time, shares candy with children during an outreach mission. Lassally co-founded Tarjoman, a group to help Afghan, interpreters, and their families lawfully immigrate so they can live without fear of retaliation for the help they provided American forces. Tarjoman is also the Afghan word for interpreter. (Courtesy photo)

