Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior

Staff Sgt. Bryan Kummer, Nebraska National Guard, identifies features on a map during the Army Warrior Tasks portion of the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 17, 2022. The annual competition brings together top-tier Soldiers to challenge them on a variety of Army warrior tasks. The contest consists of eight events that promote soldier readiness in their war fighting skills and recognizes individuals who embody the Army Values. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Rayon)

