Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior [Image 5 of 5]

    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior

    CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Army National Guard Soldier performs hand signals during the Army Warrior Tasks portion of the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 17, 2022. The annual competition brings together top-tier soldiers to challenge them on a variety of Army warrior tasks. The contest consists of eight events that promote soldier readiness in their war fighting skills and recognizes individuals who embody the Army Values. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Rayon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 07:56
    Photo ID: 7202891
    VIRIN: 220517-Z-IN656-2026
    Resolution: 6272x4181
    Size: 10.75 MB
    Location: CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior
    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior
    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior
    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior
    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    RBWOK2022
    RBW2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT