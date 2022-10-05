U.S. Service Members and International Partners train with A-10C Thunderbolt II during Swift Response  Exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Parsons (left), an air mobility liaison officer, assigned to Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy and U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Stinson, an air mobility liaison officer assigned to the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, use communication equipment during exercise Swift Response, May 10, 2022, near a drop zone on a frozen lake in Bardu, Norway. Swift Response is an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

