    U.S. Service Members and International Partners train with A-10C Thunderbolt II during Swift Response Exercise [Image 14 of 15]

    U.S. Service Members and International Partners train with A-10C Thunderbolt II during Swift Response Exercise

    NORWAY

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Stinson, an air mobility liaison officer assigned to the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, uses communication equipment during exercise Swift Response, May 10, 2022, near a drop zone on a frozen lake in Bardu, Norway. Swift Response is an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 03:23
    Photo ID: 7202683
    VIRIN: 220510-Z-GZ846-011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: NO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members and International Partners train with A-10C Thunderbolt II during Swift Response Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DefenderEurope MDANG USAF NGB

