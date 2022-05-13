Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR Marines Host Comms Innovation Discussion [Image 6 of 7]

    3d MLR Marines Host Comms Innovation Discussion

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division host a professional military education discussion at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 13, 2022. Various communicators, spread throughout the island of Oahu, gathered to discuss the direction of innovation within the communications occupational field and its role throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:58
    Photo ID: 7202408
    VIRIN: 220513-M-JH495-1006
    Resolution: 2592x1458
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR Marines Host Comms Innovation Discussion [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Marines
    COMMS
    Fight now
    3d MLR

