U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, Marine Corps Base Hawaii commanding officer, gives remarks during a professional military education discussion at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 13, 2022. Various communicators, spread throughout the island of Oahu, gathered to discuss the direction of innovation within the communications occupational field and its role throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 20:58
|Photo ID:
|7202409
|VIRIN:
|220513-M-JH495-1007
|Resolution:
|2592x1458
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d MLR Marines Host Comms Innovation Discussion [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
