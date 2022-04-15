Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Call Sign: “Darkside” of the Cold [Image 13 of 13]

    Call Sign: “Darkside” of the Cold

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Shane Beaubien 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, peers through his binoculars while seizing the objective area during a force-on-force training exercise at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, (MWMWTC), Bridgeport, California, April 15, 2022. The objective area, Landing Zone Quail, was the company’s penultimate goal before seizing the Expeditionary Air Field near the base camp at MCMWTC Bridgeport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

    Cold Weather Training
    Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport
    Force-on-force
    3rd Battalion 4th Marines
    Integrated deterrence
    Reconnaissance/Counter-Reconnaissance

