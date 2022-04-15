Call Sign: “Darkside” of the Cold

A U.S. Marine with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, peers through his binoculars while seizing the objective area during a force-on-force training exercise at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, (MWMWTC), Bridgeport, California, April 15, 2022. The objective area, Landing Zone Quail, was the company’s penultimate goal before seizing the Expeditionary Air Field near the base camp at MCMWTC Bridgeport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

