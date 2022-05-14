Massachusetts Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan and 104th Fighter WIng Command Chief Stephen Jeffers held leadership time with 104FW Airmen on May 14, 2022 at Barnes Air National Guard base. The 104FW regularly holds leadership time in both small and large groups to give Airmen time with leadership and to develop leadership skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:23 Photo ID: 7201161 VIRIN: 220514-Z-UN054-2028 Resolution: 7832x4895 Size: 4.39 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Chiefs hold leadership time at 104th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.